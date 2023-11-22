Capitals vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 22
As they gear up to meet the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (9-4-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Matthew Phillips
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 37 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -3.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres' 51 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Buffalo gives up 3.2 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 23rd in the league.
Capitals vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-130)
|Sabres (+105)
|6.5
