Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big South team, including the matchup between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at UNC Wilmington Seahawks
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.