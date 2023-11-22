Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|5:22
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
