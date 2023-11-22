Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

In four of 15 games this season, Ovechkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Ovechkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In six of 15 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Ovechkin hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 3 12 Points 5 5 Goals 4 7 Assists 1

