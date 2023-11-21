There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jackson-Reed High School at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at John Battle High School