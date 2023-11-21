Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Washington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson-Reed High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bristol, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
