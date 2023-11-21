The Richmond Spiders (2-2) face the UNLV Rebels (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Richmond went 11-3 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
  • The Spiders scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.
  • Richmond put together an 8-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Richmond sunk fewer treys on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Siena W 90-48 Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Boston College L 68-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/20/2023 Colorado L 64-59 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 UNLV - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Queens - Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

