The Morgan State Bears (2-3) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Radford vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -10.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Radford and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

Radford has an average point total of 137.4 in its contests this year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Highlanders are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Radford will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Highlanders have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Radford, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

Radford vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 2 50% 68.6 139.6 68.8 151.6 144.5 Morgan State 3 100% 71.0 139.6 82.8 151.6 151.8

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The 68.6 points per game the Highlanders put up are 14.2 fewer points than the Bears allow (82.8).

Radford vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0 Morgan State 0-3-0 0-3 2-1-0

Radford vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits

Radford Morgan State 1-0 Home Record 2-0 0-3 Away Record 0-3 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 2-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-3-0 84.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.0 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.0 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-1-0

