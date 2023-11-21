How to Watch Radford vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Radford Stats Insights
- This season, the Highlanders have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Radford shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 167th.
- The 68.6 points per game the Highlanders score are 14.2 fewer points than the Bears allow (82.8).
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Radford posted 72.5 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).
- When playing at home, Radford drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than in road games (6.4). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in away games (35.2%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 84-47
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|L 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/17/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
