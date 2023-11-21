Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Prince William County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson-Reed High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
