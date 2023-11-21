The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -8.5 236.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points four times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 225.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 5-9-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won seven of those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played eight games this season that have gone over 236.5 combined points scored.

Utah's outings this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 2.3 more points than this game's total.

Utah has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have been victorious in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Utah has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 28.6% 111.9 228.7 113.6 235.6 225.7 Jazz 8 61.5% 116.8 228.7 122 235.6 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in seven games at home, and it has covered three times in seven games on the road.

The Lakers score 111.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 122 the Jazz give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 122 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .714 (5-2-0). Away, it is .333 (2-4-0).

The Jazz's 116.8 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up.

Utah is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 5-9 1-1 5-9 Jazz 7-6 1-0 10-3

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Lakers Jazz 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

