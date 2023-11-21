How to Watch James Madison vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Dukes have won four games in a row.
James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.
- James Madison compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot above 42.0% from the field.
- The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.
- The Dukes put up 19.1 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Salukis allowed (61.4).
- James Madison went 20-9 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- James Madison scored 86.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.
- At home, the Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
- James Madison knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|W 107-86
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|W 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
