High school basketball is happening today in Fairfax County, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Herndon High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21

5:45 PM ET on November 21 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potomac School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 21

7:15 PM ET on November 21 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Fairfax High School