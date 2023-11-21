Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tandem Friends School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.