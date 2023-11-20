The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 245.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 245.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Washington's outings this season have a 237-point average over/under, 8.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Washington has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.
  • The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win one time (10%) in those games.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +360 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 21.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 3 23.1% 119.2 233.3 116.8 239.7 231.5
Wizards 5 41.7% 114.1 233.3 122.9 239.7 233.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • This season, Washington is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-3-0 ATS (.571).
  • The Wizards put up an average of 114.1 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 116.8 points, Washington is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Wizards and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 5-7 1-2 8-4
Bucks 4-9 0-2 8-5

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Wizards Bucks
114.1
Points Scored (PG)
 119.2
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
2-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
1-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
122.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.8
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1

