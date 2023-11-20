The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 245.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Washington's outings this season have a 237-point average over/under, 8.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Washington has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win one time (10%) in those games.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +360 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 21.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 3 23.1% 119.2 233.3 116.8 239.7 231.5 Wizards 5 41.7% 114.1 233.3 122.9 239.7 233.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

This season, Washington is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

The Wizards put up an average of 114.1 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Washington is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Wizards and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 5-7 1-2 8-4 Bucks 4-9 0-2 8-5

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Wizards Bucks 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.2 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 2-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 1-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

