On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Washington Wizards (1-5) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole posts 18.7 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Deni Avdija posts 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo provides 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's sinking 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game while posting 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is putting up 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Wizards Bucks 117.2 Points Avg. 116.7 128.7 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 48.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 35.1% Three Point % 37.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.