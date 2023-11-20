The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (2-10). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.2 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 116.8 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Wizards have been outscored by 8.8 points per game (posting 114.1 points per game, 11th in league, while conceding 122.9 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -106 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 239.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Washington has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 21.5 -110 22.3 Jordan Poole 15.5 -118 18.7 Deni Avdija 11.5 -120 10.0 Tyus Jones 10.5 -125 13.7 Daniel Gafford 9.5 -105 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Tyus Jones or another Wizards player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Wizards and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.