Monday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Virginia squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.9)

Virginia (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Performance Insights

Offensively, Virginia was the 276th-ranked team in the country (67.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was sixth-best (60.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Cavaliers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds (29.6 per game) last season. They were 53rd in rebounds allowed (29 per game).

Last season Virginia was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

Last year, the Cavaliers were 256th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35%).

Defensively, Virginia was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.1 last season. It was 205th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.1%.

Virginia attempted 64.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 72.3% of Virginia's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.