Monday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 20) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 victory for Virginia.

Based on our computer prediction, Virginia should cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 125.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -2.5

Virginia -2.5 Point Total: 125.5

125.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -155, Wisconsin +125

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Virginia (-2.5)



Virginia (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (125.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Performance Insights

Last season, Virginia was 276th in the country on offense (67.8 points scored per game) and sixth-best on defense (60.5 points allowed).

Last season, the Cavaliers were 298th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29).

With 15.7 assists per game, Virginia was 24th-best in the nation last season.

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc last season, the Cavaliers were 256th and 132nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Virginia gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 205th, respectively, in the nation.

Virginia attempted 64.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.3% of Virginia's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

With 65.3 points per game on offense, Wisconsin was 328th in the country last year. Defensively, it allowed 63.6 points per contest, which ranked 30th in college basketball.

With 29.5 boards per game, the Badgers ranked 302nd in the country. They allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

Wisconsin ranked 300th in the nation with 11.6 dimes per game.

The Badgers ranked best in college basketball by committing only 8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 238th in college basketball (11.3 per contest).

The Badgers made 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.2% three-point percentage (174th-ranked).

Wisconsin was 51st in college basketball with 6.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 58th with a 31.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Wisconsin took 59.8% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 40.2% three-pointers (33.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.