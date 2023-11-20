How to Watch Virginia vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded only 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers allowed (63.6).
- Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Wisconsin went 14-6 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia scored 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 in road games.
- Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.6, 38.2%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- The Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
