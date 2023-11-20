The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.

Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.

When Virginia put up more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Badgers scored only 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia scored 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule