The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.
  • Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
  • When Virginia put up more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Badgers scored only 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
  • Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia scored 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).
  • The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.6).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
  • Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.