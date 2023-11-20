At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 83.7 10.5 3 75 10.16

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 597 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 72 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has 2,384 (264.9 per game), the seventh-most in the league.

The Chiefs are averaging 23.1 points per game, 15th in the league.

Kansas City has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 37.8 times game, which is sixth in the league.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 50 total red-zone pass attempts (58.1% red-zone pass rate).

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is struggling this season, with 2,313 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranks 30th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Eagles are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Eagles this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Darius Slay Rec. Targets 72 58 Def. Targets Receptions 57 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.5 39 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 597 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.6 5.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 279 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.