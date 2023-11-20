Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Prince William County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington-Liberty High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Woodgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.