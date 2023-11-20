Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Portsmouth County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manor High School at Norfolk Collegiate School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deep Creek High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
