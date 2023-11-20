How to Watch Norfolk State vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Norfolk State vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- Norfolk State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 178th.
- The Spartans put up an average of 76.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Eagles give up.
- Norfolk State is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
- At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|L 77-64
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|San Jose State
|L 77-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.