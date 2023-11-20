Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Louisa County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Louisa County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Louisa County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Monroe High School at Louisa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Mineral, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
