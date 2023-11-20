Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lee County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John I. Burton High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.