Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Kuzma, in his most recent action, had 19 points and five assists in a 120-99 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Kuzma's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.3 points per contest last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.9.

Allowing 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 34 20 4 2 0 2 0 1/1/2023 33 10 13 11 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.