Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 120-99 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Poole posted eight points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last season, 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks allowed 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the league.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Jordan Poole vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 25 13 2 4 2 0 1 12/13/2022 32 18 2 3 3 0 0

