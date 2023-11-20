How to Watch George Mason vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
The George Mason Patriots (3-1) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on PTB Live.
George Mason vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.9% the Jackrabbits' opponents shot last season.
- George Mason went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits ranked 347th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Patriots ranked 222nd.
- The Patriots scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits allowed to opponents.
- George Mason put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (64.2).
- The Patriots conceded fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 67-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|W 90-83
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|L 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|-
|EagleBank Arena
