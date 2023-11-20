Deni Avdija will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Avdija, in his most recent game, had 18 points in a 120-99 loss to the Knicks.

We're going to examine Avdija's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the league.

The Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds on average last season, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the league defensively last year, giving up 23.9 per game.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

Deni Avdija vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 31 17 6 2 2 0 3 1/3/2023 28 12 4 3 0 0 1 1/1/2023 29 11 12 3 0 0 2

