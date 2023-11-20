Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Culpeper County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Culpeper County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Culpeper County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern View High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Culpeper County High School at John Champe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
