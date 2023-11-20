A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a A-10 team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Saint Louis Billikens versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
