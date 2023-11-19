William & Mary vs. Lindenwood November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Childs: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.