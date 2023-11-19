Sunday's contest features the William & Mary Tribe (2-3) and the Lindenwood Lions (2-3) facing off at Clune Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-68 win for heavily favored William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 82, Lindenwood 68

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-14.4)

William & Mary (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

William & Mary has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Lindenwood's ATS record this season is 0-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tribe are 3-1-0 and the Lions are 2-1-0.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per contest (192nd in college basketball).

William & Mary is 155th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

William & Mary connects on 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Tribe rank 75th in college basketball with 103.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 219th in college basketball defensively with 89.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

William & Mary forces 11.2 turnovers per game (264th in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (90th in college basketball action).

