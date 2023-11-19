The William & Mary Tribe (2-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (2-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Clune Arena. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. Lindenwood matchup in this article.

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-8.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel William & Mary (-8.5) 146.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

William & Mary has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

In the Tribe's four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Lindenwood is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

Lions games have hit the over twice this season.

