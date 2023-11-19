The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) face the Wofford Terriers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 74.7 105th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.5 258th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 29th 15.5 Assists 12.5 221st 19th 9.6 Turnovers 10.6 51st

