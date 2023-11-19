Sunday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 19.

The Cavaliers head into this contest after an 80-51 win over William & Mary on Wednesday.

Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 73, Oklahoma 69

Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (posting 68.7 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and conceding 63.3 per outing, 148th in college basketball) and had a +164 scoring differential.

Offensively, Virginia tallied 63.1 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.7 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

In home games, the Cavaliers put up 2.6 more points per game last year (70.3) than they did away from home (67.7).

Virginia surrendered 55.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 in road games.

