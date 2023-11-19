Terry McLaurin against the New York Giants pass defense and Micah McFadden is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the Commanders meet the Giants at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 72.1 7.2 32 95 9.04

Terry McLaurin vs. Micah McFadden Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 601 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 79 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In the air, Washington has thrown for the fifth-highest number of yards in the league at 2,466, or 246.6 per game.

The Commanders are 11th in the league in points scored per game, at 21.7.

Washington sports the highest pass rate in the league this season, passing the ball 39.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 41 times this season, ranking them 14th in the NFL.

Micah McFadden & the Giants' Defense

Micah McFadden leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 57 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York ranks 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 237.3, and it ranks 18th in passing touchdowns allowed (13).

So far this season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 31st in the NFL with 266 points ceded (26.6 per game). They also rank 31st in total yards allowed (3,685).

New York has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Giants have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Micah McFadden Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Micah McFadden Rec. Targets 79 15 Def. Targets Receptions 51 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 601 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60.1 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 179 9.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

