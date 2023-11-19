Liberty vs. Vermont November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (4-0) will play the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Liberty vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|19th
|16
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|8.9
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.