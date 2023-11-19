Sunday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (4-0) versus the Hampton Pirates (0-2) at Hampton Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-45 in favor of Norfolk State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Pirates fell in their last outing 62-32 against North Carolina on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, Hampton 45

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates' -92 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 61.8 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (196th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Hampton averaged fewer points per game (60.1) than its season average (61.8).

When playing at home, the Pirates scored 7.2 more points per game last year (65) than they did in away games (57.8).

Hampton ceded 59.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.9 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.