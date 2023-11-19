Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel will be up against the New York Giants and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Samuel has caught 37 passes on 49 targets for 338 yards and two scores. He averages 37.6 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Giants

Samuel vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants give up 237.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have the No. 17 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.3 per game).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this year.

Samuel has received 12.3% of his team's 397 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He has 338 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 93rd in league play with 6.9 yards per target.

Samuel has made two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 12.5% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Samuel has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

