William & Mary vs. Richmond Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the William & Mary Tribe and Richmond Spiders go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tribe. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-4.5)
|43.4
|William & Mary 24, Richmond 19
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe have won once against the spread this season.
- Two of the Tribe's five games have hit the over.
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Spiders' five games with a set total.
Tribe vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|William & Mary
|21.3
|17.7
|26.5
|17.8
|17.8
|17.7
|Richmond
|27.7
|21.3
|31
|20.3
|22.8
|22.8
