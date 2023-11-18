SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we roll into Week 12 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
