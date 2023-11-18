The college football season continues into Week 12, which features six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars 10:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

