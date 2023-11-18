Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) and the VMI Keydets (1-3) at Desert Diamond Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Northern Arizona securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 75, VMI 74

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-0.1)

Northern Arizona (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

VMI Performance Insights

VMI ranked 232nd in the nation with 69.4 points per game last season, but on defense it struggled, giving up 76.8 points per game (22nd-worst in college basketball).

The Keydets were 134th in the country with 32.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 217th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per game.

VMI dished out 11.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 307th in the nation.

With 12.2 turnovers per game, the Keydets ranked 217th in the nation. They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

The Keydets ranked 12th-best in the country by sinking 9.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 122nd in college basketball at 35.1%.

VMI struggled to defend three-pointers last season, ranking -4-worst in college basketball in treys allowed per game (10.7) and 22nd-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

VMI took 54.2% two-pointers and 45.8% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 61.4% were two-pointers and 38.6% were three-pointers.

