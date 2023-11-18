The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) are 3-point favorites when they host the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the outing.

Virginia Tech is putting up 26 points per game on offense, which ranks them 75th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 52nd, allowing 23.9 points per contest. NC State has been thriving on defense, giving up just 19.4 points per game (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 84th by racking up 24.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -3 -115 -105 43.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

While the Hokies have ranked -24-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (422.7), they rank 11th-best on the defensive side of the ball (260.3 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

Offensively, the Hokies have averaged 29.7 points per game over their last three games (91st-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 22 points on defense during that stretch (91st-ranked).

Over the last three games, Virginia Tech has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 173 passing yards per game (-63-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 142 passing yards allowed per game (21st-best).

The Hokies rank 68th in the FBS with 118.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but they've really been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 15th-best with 249.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch.

The Hokies have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In Virginia Tech's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Week 12 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Virginia Tech has hit the over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

Virginia Tech has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,525 yards (152.5 ypg) on 126-of-212 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 541 rushing yards on 130 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has 613 rushing yards on 137 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 24 catches for 218 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's team-leading 458 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 52 targets) with six touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught 28 passes for 447 yards (44.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Stephen Gosnell has a total of 275 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Antwaun Powell paces the team with nine sacks, and also has nine TFL and 31 tackles.

Keli Lawson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 63 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Dorian Strong has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and three passes defended.

