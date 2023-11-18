The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) and the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Virginia Tech is putting up 26 points per game on offense this year (74th in the FBS), and is giving up 23.9 points per game (52nd) on defense. NC State ranks 84th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up just 19.4 points per game.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Key Statistics

Virginia Tech NC State 378.7 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (110th) 317.2 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.9 (20th) 173.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (82nd) 205.6 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (114th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (5th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,525 yards (152.5 ypg) on 126-of-212 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 541 rushing yards on 130 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 613 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 458 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has put together a 447-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 57 targets.

Stephen Gosnell has hauled in 19 grabs for 275 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,082 passing yards (108.2 per game) while completing 59.9% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 433 yards (43.3 ypg) on 96 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has compiled 251 yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has totaled 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 573 (57.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has racked up 195 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Julian Gray's 25 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.