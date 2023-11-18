In the contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies and NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hokies to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+2.5) Over (42.5) Virginia Tech 24, NC State 23

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hokies have beaten the spread five times in eight games.

Virginia Tech is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Hokies games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Virginia Tech games average 48.3 total points per game this season, 5.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-4-1 ATS this season.

NC State is a 2-2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Wolfpack have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

The average over/under in NC State games this season is 4.2 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Hokies vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 26.0 23.9 31.8 17.0 20.2 30.8 NC State 24.8 19.4 28.5 21.5 19.3 16.3

