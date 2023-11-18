The college football slate in Week 12 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Appalachian State Mountaineers squaring off against the James Madison Dukes at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, a must-watch for fans in Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)

Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: James Madison (-9.5)

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

William 'Dick' Price Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Duke (-3)

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-5.5)

