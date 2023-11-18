Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 12 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Appalachian State Mountaineers squaring off against the James Madison Dukes at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, a must-watch for fans in Virginia.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)
Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: James Madison (-9.5)
South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Duke (-3)
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-5.5)
