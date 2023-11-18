Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Virginia Beach County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Atlee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
